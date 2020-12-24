CELEBRITIES

Arnold Schwarzenegger “never imagined” that Katherine would marry an actor

Posted on

The actor says his daughter was tired of him taking her to film sets as a child.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently talked about some of Katherine’s childhood breakdowns and they all happened on the sets of her movies.

It was mostly opened during a Zoom interview conducted by Yahoo! Entertainment and was even quoted as saying, “I never ever thought that my daughter was going to marry an actor.”

“I thought to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to the sets, watching me blow up buildings and kill people. ‘All’ My children always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she always cried, in the first movies. “

However, when it comes to his choice of marriage, the action icon is happy with the “fantastic boy” that his daughter (Chris Pratt) chose to marry as he is “so easy to get along”.

Schwarzenegger concluded the segment by admitting, “I’m really happy that he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her, and a great son-in-law.”

