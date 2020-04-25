Arnold Schwarzenegger offers one million dollars to first responders

Arnold Schwarzenegger participates in the establishment of a fund to provide assistance to first responders during the international crisis of the novel coronavirus.

On Instagram, the superstar of action later became the governor of California has the initiative, named Frontline Responders Fund, and announces that he has personally contributed one million us dollars.

” I never thought to just sit on a couch and complain about the state of things. I have always believed that we should do our part to make things better. Here is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the front line and in our hospitals, and I am proud to be a part of it. I’ve given a million dollars, and I hope that those who can will stand up to support these heroes “says the actor on Instagram.

The campaign, whose donations were raised in two days to nearly 4 million americans, is organized by the california-based company shipments Flexport with the help of Schwarzenegger, but also ofEdward Norton, the CEO of GoFundMe Rob Solomonof the investor Ron Conway and the author Peter Phamto , among other. To give, it is here.

The actor, now 72 years old, made several outreach efforts in order to convince his fellow citizens to remain at home and comply with the safety instructions until further notice. His publications in the company of her pets, including a donkey and a pony, are particularly popular since the beginning of the crisis!