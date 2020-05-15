Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun at gas-powered cars in this funny advertising

In a publicity or advertising carried out by the organization Fastthe actor and ex-California governor Arnold Scharzenegger made fun of the gasoline-powered vehicles by parodying a seller of used cars a little shady.

Disguised with a mustache and a hawaiian shirt, the one that is known for its role to remember in the Terminator is presented to customers of a dealership of used vehicles under the name of Howard Kleiner.

The result is pretty funny!

Change your mind

Once a big fan of large SUVS in gasoline, the actor, 71-year-old seems to have changed his way of thinking for the past few years. As governor of California, Schwarzenegger has put in place several measures to further control pollutant emissions from automobiles.

On a more personal note, he even did convert his Hummer H1 in 100% electric vehicle by the company’s austrian Kreisel!

“Electric cars save money, save time, and save the environment without sacrificing driving pleasure “, he says.

After all, it is said that there are only fools who do not change of idea!