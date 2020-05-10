Arnold Schwarzenegger president of the United States in Kung Fury 2

The actor has revealed on Twitter a photo taken during the filming of “Kung Fury 2”, in which you can see in the famous oval office.

While the highly anticipated “Terminator : Dark Fate” is about to arrive in cinemas – with Linda Hamilton back in the famous role of Sarah Connor -, Arnold Schwarzenegger is already occupied by another project : “Kung Fury 2”. A film that is the sequel to the average film, and with David Sandberg, in which the director embodies the policeman, Kung Fury decides to travel back in time to stop the Kung Führer Adolf Hitler. A kind of tribute in the form of comedy to the martial arts films of the 1980s, the first component had been presented at Cannes and had garnered over 40 million views on YouTube.

From Governator to President

In this new adventure, Kung Fury will intersect with the route of characters played by Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff, but also a Arnold Schwarzenegger become president of the United States. In fact, the former governor of California has benefited from the filming, which has recently taken place in Bulgaria and Germany, to share a few photos. The first, putting it on the side of David Sandberg, and the second, comfortably installed in the armchair of the american president, feet on the desk and a cigar in his hand.

Shots that he was accompanied by the following legend : “I met David there are more than 4 years ago, when he showed me his short ‘Kung Fury’ that had made me laugh a lot. I had said to him at the time that if he made a feature-length film, I was leaving. Now, we have a lot of fun to make this film. His vision and tenacity inspire me a lot. I hope that they will inspire you too.“

For the moment, “Kung Fury 2” still has no release date.