Arnold Schwarzenegger raps alongside a singer austrian

On a piece published last May 24, the actor and former governor of California has asked the sides of the austrian artist Andreas Gabalier.

To the title, entitled Pump it Up – The Motivation Song, Gabalier sings the inspiring story of Schwarzenegger as a bodybuilder austrian who would later become an icon of the film in America. Later in the song, Schwarzenegger itself thorough the words of the austrian.

The verse seems to contain few references to his own success in hollywood blockbusters such as Terminator and his work as governor of the State of California. Although his delivery is unique, and the manner of Terminator, does not reflect the styles of rap contemporaries, Arnold is at the height of the title of the song providing a lot of motivation in his text.

The video shows some scenes behind the scenes of Schwarzenegger recording his verse in the studio. Although they are not showing us clips of Arnold in the Terminator: Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger and Gabalier show us what it looks like their training Gold’s Gym and what they like to do when they find themselves in Santa Monica, California.