Arnold Schwarzenegger releases a new video

has been very active in this period of quarantine, since its expansion in the world of the new coronavirus. More than once, he tried to give his fans good ideas on the best way to spend this period at home, as he did when he compiled a list of exercises to do to stay in shape in this particular situation.

Still on the theme of “maintenance training” in recent times, Schwarzenegger has posted a video on Facebook in which he shows all his “flexibility” while doing a kind of stretching muscle.

You can see the video of the actor at the top of the page.

In the post on reddit there was more than a month Arnold Schwarzenegger he wrote:

This pandemic coronavirus is unprecedented. I could feel the anxiety and the fear of many of my fans. A large part of what is happening in the world is out of control. Almost everything. Because instead of focusing on the things we cannot change, we need to focus on the things we can control. First of all, we can control by being responsible. We can slow down the spread of the virus by trying to stay in us as much as possible. I know that this is not simple, but it is our responsibility. Most of us will go well in the case of contraction of the virus. But it is not to think of ourselves, it is the people that we could infect. We must be part of the solution and take advantage of all the opportunities that we have to stay at home. This means no bars, no restaurants, no rallies and, although you are traumatized by hearing of my hand, no gym. But even without the gym, we can control our physical form during the pandemic. The free body is the oldest form of training in the world. The gladiators and the Vikings had no gyms available.

