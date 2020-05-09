Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals that which was the more worried when he almost died and it is amazing

This October 23, 2019 released the sixth installment of the Terminator movies. At its head : Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72 years old and still in great shape. This was unfortunately not the case last year.

Who else but the unbeatable Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the hero of the films Terminator ? Person. The reason for which the actor 72-year-old will again be at the shows the next component expected in French theatres on Wednesday 23 October. However, the ex-governor of california almost didn’t repeat the experience following seed health.

In march 2018, Arnold Schwarzenegger is forced to have surgery of the heart. Intervention commonplace that is nevertheless not go as planned. To such a point that the actor failed to leave his life :” I was rather surprised. I’ve never been afraid of these things “has he confessed to the Sun. If he was more worried than usual, it is not because he was thinking about the possibility of never being able to see his family, but rather because it embêtait to imagine that he could not turn the next Terminator.

The sense of priorities

“ For a minute I was frightened because it was much too close to the Terminator 6, but I realized that linking directly to the shooting was without a doubt the best way to get me back in shape “a-he explained. A response is not as surprising as it of the hand of Arnold Schwarzenegger who, at the age of 72, still does his own stunts. This is to be a machine…