Arnold Schwarzenegger shows that he has done 3 days after being assaulted (VIDEO)

Last may, Arnold Schwarzenegger is attacked without reason by a spectator at an event in South Africa. The actor just released a video to show that despite his age, this is not a small kick in the back that was going to hurt him.

The longevity of Arnold Schwarzenegger force compliance. At the age of 72, the former multiple winner of the competition of bodybuilding Mister Universe always displays an impressive physics and regularly posts videos of his workouts.

Present as a sponsor at a sporting event held in South Africa in may 2019, the interpreter of the Terminator has undergone assault totally free which is still not known the reason. A spectator he jumped in the back feet first, causing it to violently fall to the ground.

The Terminator is invincible

At the time of this assault, the former governor of California was keen to reassure his fans, explaining that he had suffered no ill effects. We see, moreover, be observed without problem in the video of the incident. He comes to reassure his followers on his account Instagram.

He posted a video where we can see it lift a very heavy with a device designed to strengthen the back and deltoids. And the message that complements this video is speaking : “Just to make sure my back is going well three days after that this guy has given me a kick.”

This is not the first time that Schwarzy proves that it is made of steel. Following a serious heart operation suffered recently, he had posted a video where you could see it at the gym, only one month after you have been healed. The legends are eternal.