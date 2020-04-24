Arnold Schwarzenegger sports a mini-beard, while he did the exercise in Brentwood … after a generous donation to the medical center of THE

It has emerged as a voice comforting and helpful in these troubled times.

On Friday, Arnold Schwarzenegger has done a little bit of physical activity out for a bike ride in Brentwood, California.

The heroes of hollywood action, 72 years old, sported a thin beard of white in the suburbs of Los Angeles, because he was wearing a green shirt with an american flag and the phrase ” Arnold Classic “, the title of his contest and convention annual bodybuilding.

The star of ” Terminator has completed her ensemble with sunglasses, black pants sport black, vest, baby blue and a black baseball cap, taking a breath of fresh air at the Brentwood Country Mart while keeping its distance with the other.

The icon of bodybuilding has charmed the fans with a mixture of clips from merry featuring the pony Whisky and his donkey, Lulu. He has also used his platform to reinforce the guidelines of social responsibility within the framework of global efforts to suppress the spread of the pandemic and encourage others to give a helping hand where they can in the midst of uncertain times.

The former California governor sent Thursday, 1 000 meals of the restaurant Buca di Beppo for health-care workers treating patients with sars coronavirus at the USC Keck School of Medicine.

In a video he published on the generous gesture, he said he was moved by the efforts of health professionals, “incredible” and that he wanted to do “something special” for them. He said he had called the restaurant and was encouraged to prepare enough food to feed the brave workers in the front line of the pandemic.

Schwarzenegger has not departed too far from its roots of fitness, because he said that he had encouraged the Italian deli to ” ensure that there was enough protein – chicken, pasta and vegetables to feed the hospital staff hard.

He has also been involved in an effort called Frontline Responders Fund, which has assisted in the acquisition of a 60 000 surgical masks, 34 000 gloves and 2, 000 gowns surgical health care workers.

“I never thought to sit down on the sofa and to complain of the severity of things, I have always believed that we should all do our part to improve things,” he said in an article on the social networks detailing the collection of funds. “It is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the front line in our hospitals, and I am proud to be a part of it. I donated a million dollars and I hope that all of you who can you mobilize to support these heroes.

