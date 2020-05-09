Arnold Schwarzenegger / Sylvester Stallone : we have compared their career !

Article read last night, it has full of errors…Otherwise, this comparison in the night to the image of Stallone. Schwarzenegger has always been a mere caricature, while Stallone is a true great actor, under-estimated (see some masterpieces like F. I. S. T. and Copland). The capabilities of Schwarzenegger is far inferior to that of Stallone. And those who say that the career of Schwarzenegger is superior in quality to that Stallone will crash literally. I account much more quality movies, and movies more ‘adult’ in the career of Stallone (Schwarzenegger I was much more influenced as a young man that now, as Stallone has always remained in my heart as a film buff). Schwarzenegger is incapable of being wowed in films like the 2 Stallone, to which I referred. At the time we speak, Stallone was largely a step ahead, in every sense of the term, and has always been a lot more engaging as an actor (in addition, it is also a good screenwriter and director), because he does go from the emotion in his characters, which is not the case at all of Schwarzenegger. And Stallone has more of a ‘mouth’ on which we hang. The audience can identify much more easily with Stallone to Schwarzenegger, for any reason, including humanism and nuances of the actor. In short, this is all the difference that there is between an actor under-estimated (Stallone) and a simple star action bodybuildée (Schwarzenegger)… Even if the one as the other has a real career in teeth of saw.