Arnold Schwarzenegger : the “advisor coronavirus” to the California

American actor and former governor of the State of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger just made his return to the front of the stage. But this time, coronavirus requires as a counselor for a crisis situation. A first for this septuagenarian.

It will be part of the group comprising politicians and businessmen must help the governor Newsom. This group needs to develop an economic recovery plan for the time when the situation of the pandemic will ease gradually the measures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not the only celebrity to do that from this task force. The Apple boss Tim Cook, the former boss of Disney Bob Iger and ex-governors are also part of the advisors.