Arnold Schwarzenegger tries to rap with the song Pump it up

A true jack-of-all-Arnold Schwarzenegger has given voice over a song the singer’s austrian Andreas Gabalier, in which the lyrics evoke the actor and his successful career.

Bodybuilder, actor, governor… Arnold Schwarzenegger was able to prove that he was at ease in all areas, or almost. His impressive resume was missing was the music, for which he had not yet had the opportunity to reveal his talents. It is now done, since we can hear the voice accent of Schwarzy on the song Pump it up – The motivation songan update on the impressive career of the actor.

Coach Arnold

The single, recorded by the singer austrian Andreas Gabalier, brush a portrait in praise of Arnold Schwarzenegger while stating that it is given to everyone to be successful if, like the star, one works hard enough. After a little over a minute 30, Schwarzy lands and balance a few lines on the microphone : “Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger, and listens carefully to / Dig deep inside yourself and ask yourself who you want to be / Not what, but who – if you believe in success, working like a devil, make you confidence and all your dreams will become reality“.

Later in the song, the actor is back with a second verse : “Violate some of the rules, hit the wall, do not be afraid to fail / You need to get off the beaten track and I say ‘nothing with nothing’ / I don’t want to hear that this is not possible, always gives something in return / My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I’ll be back”. This last sentence will not be lost on fans as a reference to “the Terminator”.