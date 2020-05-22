Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Trump is in love with me” – People



Arnold Schwarzenegger is worried: he thinks he has paved the way for the accession to power of Donald Trump. In fact, the actor was elected governor of California, and he thinks he has given advice to become popular to the one who is now President of the United States.

“I remember, at the time, when we were going to see the catch, he admired the people and muscular, the way they flopped around in the ring, doing their stunts… He had a great admiration for it, has entrusted the actor to “Men’s Health”. He asked me: “How do you do that in the movies? We believed in it so much.” And then he asked me very specific questions on the subjects that fascinated, such as the way we played a scene. He asked me: “How do you play a scene that would affect you emotionally?” It fascinated him. “How do you manage during the interviews, to remain credible?””, entrust the former governor.

He also explains to have understood why Donald Trump held a grudge against him. “He is in love with me. That’s the reality. He wants to be me,” he told the magazine. The star has been the subject of several tweets particularly virulent billionaire, who believed that his successor at the head of the show “the Celebrity Apprentice” was not up to par.

I was stuck on Arnold

But Arnold Schwarzenegger does not stop there. According to him, the worst failures of Donald Trump echoed those he has faced when he governed California. “I sometimes complain about the fact that Donald Trump does not manage to pass of his character to his role of President. But it is because I have seen that in me. I couldn’t move Arnold to the governor. I was stuck on Arnold. Arnold always comes to his purposes. I struggled to get there, and then I worked hard. But I quickly learned that this is not how it works. It is necessary to bring people together. It takes time, effort, but it is like that. If we don’t like it, it is not necessary to do policy,” he adds.