Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils his new method of training and feeding

In full promotion of the latest “Terminator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the doors of his fridge and his gym. It unveiled its new methods, adapted to his age and his form since his heart operation last year.

Next month will see the release of the next and probably last installment of the Terminator movies. This is the sixth panel, titled Dark Fate is a challenge for the actor is emblematic of the series, Arnold Schwarzenegger. For the occasion (and the promotion of the film), the sevenfold Mr.Olympia has unveiled the secrets of his physical preparation, but especially food, that he has had to adapt since several years.

“When we are young, we get by with a lot of things”

Dubbed once the “empty junk” by his friends from the sphere of bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger was what we call a true eat-everything. But at the age of 72, the calories are much more complicated to eliminate. “I was not always aware of my health. When we are young, we get by with a lot of things”.

Then in his fridge, there is necessarily a great thing of being very fat. On the menu, fruits, vegetables and healthy foods in the majority. Only a few of the Radler (a kind of variegated German) come to slightly taint the perfect balance of foods that make up the refrigerator of the actor. “Most people don’t know it, but this is my protein drink secret”explains Schwarzy in an interview with Men’sHealth.com.

There is always this misconception that animal protein is the only way to become big and strong

Exit, meats of all kinds, Arnold Schwarzenegger is careful about what he eats. Then to make enough protein for use mainly vegetables. Of course, his shaker special cherry, and the schnapps is still relevant, even if this time he confessed that it is possible to replace the liqueur with the tequila. Original.

Completed the training of beef, hello the small weight

In comparison to his debut as a robot destroyer, the Terminator has also changed his method. Because even if it is a machine, his advanced age no longer allows him to follow a program as before. Operated from the heart in 2018, Arnold Schwazenegger has recovered far better than most of us would.

“I do, leads me more with the heavy, he entrusted to the american magazine.After my operation, I was advised not to work with the heavy. So I’m training with lighter weights and more reps”. A method more safe but still very effective.

His new goal today is not to show off his herculean strength, but to inspire new generations. “I’m here at Gold’s Gym every morning. If you want to practice, come”. To have the Terminator as a coach you need to be up early, because sessions usually take place around 7 a.m. in the morning.