Arnold Schwarzenegger will play a president in ” Kung Fury 2 “

Arnold Schwarzenegger just confirmed a bit more of his involvement in the feature-length film to come Kung Fury 2, where he will be a president. An official photo shows him in a position in which we can try to imagine, not without difficulties, is the current leader of the United States.

If you have not seen Kung Furya short film steeped in the nostalgia of the 1980’s when the nazis are once again full to the head, but you probably already heard his theme song performed by David Hasselhoff. “True Survivor” has even been used in an advertising spot of Krys released, there was still a few months.

Kung Fury was the work of the Swedish David Sandberg, who has also been at work on the script and in front of the camera. For months, we know that a simulated result is going to go to the cinema. Because going to actually call Kung Fury 2, and imitation as it is to expand the universe depicted in the short film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had “absolutely loved” the first Kung Fury

A figure of weight recently joined the cast, and it is Arnold Schwarzenegger. On his account Reddit through which he had come to the aid year passed to a user exit from depression, the former governor of California has unveiled a photo of him sitting behind a desk oval. A posture seems to leave little doubt about his role.

Here’s what Arnold has told of in legend :

“I met David Sandberg four years ago, just after having seen the Kung Fury original. I absolutely loved it and I couldn’t stop laughing, then I had the meeting. Now, we are finally filming in Munich. I had to share it with you guys, because I’m so proud of him for making his vision hilarious a reality. For those of you who want to work in film, he is proof that if you have vision, you work non-stop and that you continue to play with the elbows, you can get there. “

And if we were asking the question, David Hasselhoff will be well for this new project with Michael Fassbender.



