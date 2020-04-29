Arnold Schwarzenegger will ride in a Hummer electric

To buy definitely a eco-driving, the actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off proudly his new Hummer electric.

Times are changing, clearly. At the end of the last century, Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the celebrity clients of the Hummer H1, the civilian version of the Humvee warrior american. An engine very strong in the mouth, which suffers of course from a consumer’s gargantuan when it rolls into town.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has also been seen at the wheel of a Bugatti Veyron’s 1,200 horses a few years ago, does most of the same cars today. Since he became governor of California, and that it communicates a lot about the ecology, he changed the garage from the bottom up.

A Hummer, electric

But his garage still has a Hummer now. This Hummer does not simply uses more of big heat engine, and now uses an electric motor after a conversion performed by a third-party company. And Arnold proudly shows off on social networks.