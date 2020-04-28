Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather : back to the sources and sausages

On the occasion of race of the Hahnenkamm in cash for the World Cup of alpine skiing gentlemen, the austrian resort of Kitzbühl has organized a big party on the 27th of January 2020. Several celebrities including actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger joined, to the luxury hotel Stanglwirt.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Heather and her daughter Christina, Schwarzy was able to enjoy some of the 3000 made white sausages cooked at the 29th Weisswurstparty. The actor Terminator lent to the game on the red carpet, made available just for him, in a shirt and leather pants. Then he congratulated his hosts, the welcome that has been reserved, stating that it had been entitled to “the best food, the best schnapps and the best cigars”. He was particularly delighted by the behavior of his daughter, 29-year-old Christina and her presence for the first time. “I hope she will be there every year now“said the proud papa.

Finally, the organizer of the evening Maria Hauser asked for a minute of silence for Niki Lauda, who died may 20, 2019. The old austrian pilot of Formula 1 went to the university hospital of Zurich (Switzerland), at the age of 70 years. At his funeral, Arnold Schwarzenegger had delivered a eulogy. The actor of austrian origin, has never ceased to prove his attachment to his country.

Heather Milligan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, set for July 2015, have the habit of attending events together. And sometimes, their preference is to make evenings less stilted action as the red carpet as… the Oktoberfest !