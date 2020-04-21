Arrivals and departures Netflix for the week of April 19, 2020

Netflix has another busy week coming up, with 19 new releases to come on to the streaming service, including a thriller about a mercenary from the black market with Chris Hemsworth.

The second season of the after-life welcomed Ricky Gervais will also be arriving this week.

If you are a fan of the Silicon Valley or Parks and Recreation, you should consult Middleditch & Schwartz, which is a series of improvisation performance, two actors very funny that you should recognize.

We get may not be a new movie of Thor so soon, because Disney has had to delay all his films, MCU due to the new pandemic of sars coronavirus, but this does not mean that we can’t see Chris Hemsworth on the small screen in the meantime. Hemsworth is the star of a thriller Netflix called Extraction, which is out this week, and was certainly exciting air. Other gems from this week include After Life season 2, Middleditch & Schwartz and Django Unchained.

Here is the full list of arrivals and departures of streaming Netflix for the week of April 19, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, April 20,

Cooked with Cannabis – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The chefs compete to make up the hosts and special guests in a kitchen, cannabis high with their astute use of herbs leafy infusions of THC and sauces CBD.

The Gospel of midnight – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drawing on interviews of the podcast “the Duncan Trussell Family Hour”, this animated series follows an astronaut who travels the galaxy in search of the meaning of life.

The tapes from the Vatican

Tuesday, April 21,

Bleach: the assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz – SPECIAL NETFLIX COMEDY

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz present their comedy to two people, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three special comedy Netflix completely improvised. Each performance is entirely based on a suggestion of hearing random.

Wednesday, April 22,

Planet absurd – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A cast of critters eccentric and Mother Nature herself tell this funny science series, which takes a look at the lives of the animals in the most incredible of the Earth.

Circus of books – DOCUMENTARY NETFLIX

For nearly four decades, a couple, without pretension, Karen and Barry Mason, has directed Circus of Books, a porn shop in Los Angeles that has become a hub for the local gay community.

El silencio del pantano – MOVIE NETFLIX

A novelist, a criminal in cold blood who is successful is involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering corrupt links between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The wounds of Breslau – MOVIE NETFLIX

After the discovery of a body sewn to the inside of a cow skin, a detective of Wrocław discovers that a killer re-creates a “plague” of punishment in the criminal of the Eighteenth century.

The Willoughbys – MOVIE NETFLIX

Convinced that they would do better to elevate themselves, the children of Willoughby to develop a cunning plan to send their parents selfish on vacation. The brothers and sisters are embarking then in their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Earn the desert – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Six couples compete for the act of a lodge remote Alaska, proving what is the most fit to survive in a wild nature, breathtaking but wild.

Thursday, April 23,

Friday, April 24,

After Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Located in the small fictional town of Tambury, the serial comedy-drama follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer of the local newspaper whose life is turned upside down after the death of his wife from cancer.

Extraction – MOVIE NETFLIX

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a mercenary, fearless of the black market that has nothing more to lose when their skills are sought to save the son kidnapped a lord of an international crime, imprisoned. But in the dark world of arms dealers and drug traffickers, a mission already deadly approach of the impossible, changing forever the life of Rake and the boy.

Hello Ninja: Season 2 – FAMILY NETFLIX

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – SPECIAL NETFLIX COMEDY

Measure his adult life in relation to the objectives set out in a letter written to the teenager on his future, the takeaway from Kanan Gill become dark but strangely illuminating.

Saturday, April 25

The artist

Django Unchained

departures

Sunday 19 April

Friday, April 24,

We will be back next week with another round-up of all the new shows, movies and specials arriving and leaving Netflix. In the meantime, check everything comes and goes from Netflix in April, as well as full schedule of release dates for all the movies and shows original to Netflix.

