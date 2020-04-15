Arsenal includes Carlos Vela in their 11 american ideal

ENGLAND — The mexican striker Carlos Vela he was chosen by the Arsenal within the 11 american ideal in the history of the “Gunners”, dynamic launched in the framework of the Day of the Americas.

On his Twitter account, the Arsenal included Carlos Veladespite the fact that the mexican player played only 29 matches and scored three goals in the seasons 2008, 2009 and 2010.

The mexican squad Chivas was signed for Arsenal after the World Championship u-17 in Peru, although due to his age he was sent to the Celta de Vigo.

Other names of americans that were chosen by the Arsenal were: Joe Campbell who currently plays for Leon, chilean Alexis Sanchez and the Brazilian David Luiz.