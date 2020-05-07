Arsenal, selfies, Salma Hayek … The crazy night of Rennes to London – Europa League

Return on the after-match of the Britons after their elimination in 8th finals of the Europa League on Thursday evening against Arsenal.

From our special envoy in London

22h04 English hour. François-Henri Pinault, son of Francis, patron of the tennis stadium, with Salma Hayek, his wife and Olivier Pond, executive president of breton club, take full eyes. If his team has just been eliminated by Arsenal at the end of a meeting mastered English, the business man certainly does not avoid pleasure his pleasure at the time of walk on the lawn of the Emirates Stadium to go before the turn topped by the 5,000 supporters in red and black. The acclamation is total. The pleasure is palpable. An air of Hollywood invades the precincts of london. The couple take full advantage of it. Applause, selfies, anything goes. The craze is total, sincere communion. Sign of an unforgettable evening for the breton club, despite the elimination in 8th finals synonym of the end of the epic european. Just before the meeting, the son of the owner had not shunned his pleasure, the edge of the lawn, trying to immortalize the moment with pictures in the company of Olivier Pond or Christophe Chenut, director of the club. Like kids happy to be there. No more, no less.

Julien Stéphan, a discourse which is frank and honest

A few minutes after the final whistle, in a Emirates Stadium nearly empty space outside of the presence of supporters from brittany, it is the turn of Julien Stéphan come to thank her audience. To the delight of fans touched by the gesture. For three minutes, the coach of rennes, with its president, will take the time to enjoy the moment and savor it at its fair value, a communion that is not feigned. In the stride, he will find himself in front of the media in the beautiful auditorium of the stadium. With a speech from frank and honest. If he acknowledges the superiority of the Gunners of Unai Emery (“This is the champions League, the market was too high”), the character of a competitor quickly takes over when analyzing the 2nd goal of Aubameyang, suffers from an offside position. “It is an injustice with an error of the referee, argues there without batting an eyelid. If you book the background of our thinking, we are going to spend for what you didn’t want to go.” Jaw tightened, the son of Guy Stéphan’s displeasure is most ardent, but said no more on the subject. Re-launched in English, it will deliver the same speech in the language of Shakespeare. End of the press conference.

Rennes has not made a recipe from the british media

In the vicinity of the Emirates Stadium, because rennes awaits its troops that take a long time to come out of the locker room. The faces are closed and some dribblent to wonder the journalists to avoid referring to an evening delicate. It’s understandable. In the space reserved for the media, the French journalists are much more numerous than their English counterparts. A sign on the side of Arsenal, the odds of Rennes, and the prospect of an 8th of finale return of the Europa League has no reason to pack the crowds. Olivier Pond, suit impeccable, and big slick hair, is the first one to start. The words are simple, and the presidential address is quite specific. The words ring out as if to insist on the route of his troops, whose budget is six times less than Arsenal. “Pride”, “lack of experience”, “disappointment”, “fervor”, “the identity tennis stadium” … The former assistant of Leonardo at Paris SG makes an appointment for the future. And reiterates its readiness, as well as that of his boss, to Rennes, a club in the landscape of French football. Just behind, François-Henri Pinault leaves the stage with his wife. A gesture of the hand to the journalists, but no official statement. The couple, who lives in London, left in any discretion. It is also the mark of the tennis stadium. Silence, on kicker.

After the president’s words, some players take the time to answer questions from the media. Hatem Ben Arfa, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Clement Grenier, Mbaye Niang … The speech remains the same between pride on the journey undertaken and the disappointment of elimination. But all of them, fine players, also put forward the superiority of the partners of Alexandre Lacazette. Club legend, Robert Pirès sneaks between the cameras home with him, with a smile. 23: 30 uk time, the because rennes is being filled. The departure is near. Benjamin André remade the game with members of the club, a few metres from the media, water bottle in hand, the next in the wave. Now is the time for decompression. The Emirates Stadium is like an empty shell and its sub-soil ring hollow with the blades of the night staff. The Rennes leave to the airport. The Direction Brittany and a late arrival. The European Cup is completed.