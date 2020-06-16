Artemis Fowl, Thor, Cinderella : 3 universe of the magic revisited by Kenneth Branagh on Disney+ – Actus Ciné

Arrived on the 12th of June in Disney+, “Artemis Fowl” is the last nugget of Kenneth Branagh. Famous in front of and behind the camera, the Irishman has already made progress in the studios, “Thor” and “Cinderella”, available on the platform. The focus.

WHO IS KENNETH BRANAGH ?

What is the common point between the case of the film of Disney+, Artemis Fowl, Cinderella and Thor ? At first glance, not much… And yet, these three titles are all connected by a very precise name, the Kenneth Branagh. Well known to fans of cinema, actor, irish, born in December of 1960, not only sparks in front of the camera. Of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, he met students like Jonathan Pryce, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, or Juliet Stevenson. After a couple of films under the cap of an actor, he puts on the costume director for the adaptation of Henry V, in 1989, in which he directs, including his wife of the time, Emma Thompson, and earned him to be nominated for an academy award in 1990 for best actor and best director.

Always there where you do not expect, it also highlights his love for Shakespeare with the configuration of images of various parts of the playwright, his talent for the sign of box-office hits. The award for lifetime achievement at the Festival of the Fiction of Rome in 2009, knighted by queen Elizabeth II in 2012, with a phd in literature from the University of Belfast, comedian, director, radio man… : the CV is unique, as well as Kenneth Branagh does not fail to impress. An artist is multifaceted, therefore, the only one that has been cited in five different categories at the Oscars, and you can find in Disney+ through three nuggets of the fantastic world.

ARTEMIS FOWL

The film may not be expected this year 2020, Artemis Fowl has made its arrival this Friday, June 12, at Disney+. Adapted from the best-selling youth Eoin Colfer, the film draws the portrait of a young man of twelve years and follows his adventures in search of a father disappeared in mysterious circumstances. A marriage between the action and the fantasy, that is, in addition to the codes of spy movies. In the pipes for more than fifteen years at Disney, the project has finally landed in the hands of Kenneth Branagh in 2015, after his nephews had been done to discover the saga. The granting of a “spirit of the irish” to the landscape, the filmmaker directs here Ferdia Shaw and Lara McDonnell, but also Judi Dench, Colin Farrell or Josh Gad, who is described, in addition, Artemis Fowl, as “a Trap of glass with the fairies !“Discover from now on in Disney+.

THOR

It was at the beginning of 2010 that Marvel studios to make a call to Kenneth Branagh to do Thor, a project that is surprising to the audience, but that with time becomes in its entirety in the influences of the filmmaker. Taking the air of a shakespearean drama, the film of the superhero from the famous comics showcases Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, alongside Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, or even Anthony Hopkins. Launched in 2011, Thor is critically acclaimed for its fidelity with the original work and its touches of humor. “At the heart of this great production calibrated, the evil Branagh has managed to maintain his own style without losing its soul. A feat that could have been done by other filmmakers… totally hammer !“he wrote, for example, The Figaroscope. A film to watch and review in the Disney More.

CINDERELLA

2014 marks the arrival of Kenneth Branagh in the stable of Disney, with the mission of making the adjustment in the real shot classic of the 50’s, Cinderella. The implementation of a trial to be licked and interiors as sumptuous as the music and the costumes, this transcript care of the iconic cartoon transports you instantly to the public in a fairy tale. The casting, which finds the actress Lily James in the blue mantle of the mythical princess, while Richard Madden plays the prince, and Cate Blanchett plays the evil wicked step-mother. Helena Bonham Carter and Derek Jacobi are the complement to the generic of this brilliant film, available in Disney+.

