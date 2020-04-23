Artemis Fowl will be released directly on Disney+ in June

After several twists and turns, the adaptation of the saga literary Artemis Fowl finally sees the day nineteen years after the release of the first volume ! Film shot in 2018, the release was scheduled in August 2019 but was postponed to may 27, 2020. Unfortunately, with the Covid-19, and the containment, Disney has preferred to delay this output. Finally, no theatrical release for Artemis Fowl !

Artemis Fowl gives us an appointment on the 12th of June on Disney+

Composed of eight volumes, Artemis Fowl is a saga literary written by irish Eoin Colfer launched in 2001. Since 2013, Disney owns the rights to adapt the series fiction but in seven years, the priorities of the company big ears have evolved… But that’s not a problem ! Nineteen years after the publication of the first volume, and seven years after having obtained the rights to the work of Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl finally lands on our screens. But not on the big screen, as intended. Yes, first expected on may 27, 2020 in the dark rooms, containment comes to put sticks in the wheels of adaptation. One will discover finally the adventures of the young genius of the crime directly to the small screen in the June 12, 2020.

And who says new release date, says new trailer ! To reassure the fans of the saga literary, which had been somewhat disappointed by discovering the first trailers. When his father is kidnapped, the young Artemis Fowl discovers a world that until then was hidden, populated by fairies, monsters, trolls and other magical creatures…

Hoping that this movie is not too watered down compared to the novels because, remember that in the first volume of Artemis Fowlthe young boy is the antagonist because he kidnaps the fairy Holly Short, while they seem a bit better to hear to believe the trailers.

Last gift of Disney : a new displays for Artemis Fowl that has “vibes” to the Men In Black…



©Disney / Artemis Fowl