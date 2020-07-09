Arthur : this project is important that the facilitator is proud of having achieved

Arthur is thrilled ! In this Thursday, July 9, the facilitator issued a press release in which it announced a major new feature : it is the acquisition of a large subsidiary in the universe of the television. A great shot that should allow him export [sa] creativity “.

This is a Arthur proud of him and very happy that you have been part of a big announcement this Thursday, July 9. Presenter of the historic channel TF1, the 54 year old man that went beyond The Children of the Tv or Take it or leave it. But it is also thanks to its activities as a producer that this entrepreneur has made a fortune. Recently, it has completed the acquisition of the company Ah Production !, who is involved in several reality tv shows, such as The town of broken hearts or The Angels of reality tv, the most popular programs with young people. But this is not all, because also the company has Enibas, which produces programs broadcast on the public highway, in the image of All in all in France and 2 The climate on the map on France 3. And it is a new company Arthur comes to redeem : this is the French subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television.

New creative horizons

A great event for the host, who wanted to share his pride and happiness. ” I look forward to working with a global partner that will allow us to export our creativity “made in France” to a new audience in general, ” he said in a press release. Today, the company’s Arthur product 200 formats, including her famous show Friday, everything is permitted. The fortune of the host is estimated to be over 420 million euros. In addition to being an experienced producer, and a facilitator for success, the companion of Mareva Galanter it is a real business man.