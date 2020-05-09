Arya Stark, the character of Maisie Williams in “Game of Thrones” the steps up to the restaurant

“What a joy it has been. It is left for new adventures”, she wrote on 7 July, explaining that she had finished with the filming of the eighth and final season of the series inspired by the work of George R. R. Martin. And yet, despite the end of their common history, Arya Stark continues to pursue her wherever she goes.

PEOPLE – It was nice not to have that 21-year-old is already the role of his life. Since 2011, Maisie Williams embodies Arya Stark on the tv, one of the most intriguing characters and the most important of the “Game of Thrones”, the quintessential fantasy series from HBO. Or rather embodied, as she had to say goodbye a few weeks ago.

The british actress has actually posted on Instagram a fun photograph of his last meal in a pizzeria Franco Manca located in Bath, in the south-west of England. Not only that pizza is in the shape of a heart, but it is also accompanied by a small word that will speak to fans of the soap opera: “Valar morghulis”.

Two words that could be translated into “Every man must die sooner or later”, and that accompany the character of Arya Stark, from the young rebellious princess to deadly assassin over the first seven seasons of “Game of Thrones”.

One can easily imagine that the server wanted to make him a blink of an eye, and why not try to get some information about the sequence of events for the young woman. Because if Maisie Williams knows the fate of his character and the way in which “GoT” is going to end, the quasi-totality of Humanity, it ignores it totally…

