As a footballer, a doctor, Ana Romero joins the fight against the Covid-19

Ana Romero Moreno not ignored its commitment to the health of the people. In addition to being player of the women’s team of the Betis, is graduated in Medicine and did not hesitate to enter into battle against the coronavirus.

Following the call of the Government of Spainfor hiring extraordinary people with a degree or bachelor’s degree in health professions, Romero -with the full support of the box betic – is enlisted to help at a medical center that treats people suffering from Covid-19.

“Very happy to be able to contribute my small grain of sand in the fight against the #Covid_19 forming part of our health care system these days. My thanks also to the @RealBetis for giving me all the facilities in this way. Now is the time to lend a hand!”, expressed a few days ago, the footballer, in their social networks.

READ ALSO: Stadium of Tottenham is converted into a hospital by Covid-19

But what motivated him to ‘Willy’ Romero to divide his time between the work plan remote-Betis and their work in the hospital?

In conversation with “do you Speak Football?”, the Spanish pointed out that “you can jump rope, but it is very different. I think they are going to be pretty hard these days. It remains only to finish the season. If there are no dates, we’ll talk about other formats. We are going to call all the actors of the soccer to find the best solution… Nothing is more important than the life of the people and the health”.

The League Women’s Englishto stopped its activities after 22 dates; Betis is quedóen the post 12, with 20 points.