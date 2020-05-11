as a married couple in twin mutants

They are the Brody in Godzilla. They will be the Maximoff in Age of Ultron. Husband and wife in the return of the king of the monsters. Brother and sister in one of the Avengerson the 1st of may 2015. Coincidence fun in the journey of Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

“Aaron and I had finished Godzilla when we were approached for Avengers: Age of Ultronwhere we stand the twins Maximoff. We don’t have many scenes together in this film, but I’ve spent time in Vancouver with him and his family during the filming. This has made the task easier and more enjoyable when the time came to play the twins so close to one another,” said Elizabeth Olsen at press meetings held in New York – it has of course also experienced the idea of twins by proxy (his sisters are the twins that we know).

The links thus created during their passage in the skin of Ford and Brody, parents of little Sam, threatened by the monsters that walk on San Francisco, have served and still serve (the shooting is not ended) for their incarnation of the twin mutants Pietro and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, in Age of Ultron of Joss Whedon.

Characters of which we had a preview during the credits Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They are all a effect. And fan expectations, a little like the images of the most famous monsters have, for months, prepared the ground for the arrival of Godzilla on the screens.

Elizabeth OlsenOld Boy, Kill your Darlings) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina), who have respectively 25 and 24 years of age, were not more familiar with Godzilla and his cinematographic career when they have, each on their side, been approached by Gareth Edwards – who has literally “sold out “his” film telling and showing them what he intended to do.

“He showed me this clip where there was a destroyed city, the colors were saturated, it was sad, and beautiful. And I couldn’t help but shudder on hearing, voice-overs, Oppenheimer pronounce these terrible words: “I am become death, destroyer of worlds”,” recalls the actress, who said yes to the project.

The human first

The director used a similar approach with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The acceptance has, also, been quick. “Especially when I realized that Gareth wanted to, through the chaos, putting the emphasis on the human.” Among other things on this young military who does everything to return to his home, in San Francisco, where his son and his wife, a nurse.

“For me, the big difference between Godzilla and Age of Ultronit is only in the first, I react to things that I saw not, while in the second, I do even more than that, I really enters in contact and I had to deal with things that are not there. I am surprised to see how all of this is technical,” says Elizabeth Olsen, who, accustomed to independent films, has lived a double baptism to the life on the green screen.

The scenery was less great for Aaron Taylor-Johnson: it still has two Kick-Ass under the arm… it was, however, ridiculously muscular, to slip into the skin of an officer of the U. S. Navy. As you know, he no longer has much of the boy’s slender portraying a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boydirected by the woman who would become his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson (which, to gossip a little, has 23 years older than the one with whom she now has two children and is at the helm of the film adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey).

Of the muscles that will be used Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Age of Ultron. And then, because “life is short” and that he “loves the diversity”, it lorgnera may be a time productions less focused on the special effects. Like Elizabeth Olsen, for whom “the story is always paramount”. “It was reassuring to know that Gareth, who is an ace special effects, is also an extraordinary storyteller.” Like what they are on the same wavelength. Probably useful to play husband and wife, or brother and sister. But it’s essential to be partners on the screen.

