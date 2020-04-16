As Archie Harrison: the son of Meghan Markle is he a prince? What is his family name?

Meghan Markle and prince Harry have announced the name of their little boy, Archie Harrison, only two days after the birth of Meghan Markle. As the eldest son of prince Harry, Archie should receive the title of earl of Dumbarton, a securities subsidiary of his father.

What is the family name of Archie? This is a prince?

The family name of Archie Harrison is Mountbatten-Windsor, the name of his father, grand-father and great-grandmother, queen Elizabeth II.

The name of the family of origin is Windsor, however, after the coronation of queen Elizabeth II, it was decided that the family name of prince Philip would be part of the family name of a royal official.

However, Archie is not a prince through his great-great-great-grandfather King George V.