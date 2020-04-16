As Archie Harrison: the son of Meghan Markle is he a prince? What is his family name?

Meghan Markle and prince Harry have announced the name of their little boy, Archie Harrison, only two days after the birth of Meghan Markle. As the eldest son of prince Harry, Archie should receive the title of earl of Dumbarton, a securities subsidiary of his father.
What is the family name of Archie? This is a prince?
The family name of Archie Harrison is Mountbatten-Windsor, the name of his father, grand-father and great-grandmother, queen Elizabeth II.
The name of the family of origin is Windsor, however, after the coronation of queen Elizabeth II, it was decided that the family name of prince Philip would be part of the family name of a royal official.
However, Archie is not a prince through his great-great-great-grandfather King George V.
Archie was born in may 2019, which makes him nearly a year
Instead, it is known under the name of master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
King George V issued letters patent in 1917 which would limit the use of royal titles only to children and grandchildren of the sovereign in the male line and the eldest son of the eldest son of the heir.
This means that the four children of the queen are known as princes and princesses, but only the sons of the monarch can convey this title to his grandchildren.
Under this rule, only the great-grandchildren of queen Elizabeth II in the male line, therefore, from prince Charles down to the bottom, would be called Prince, and would be called His Royal Highness.
Archie was born at the hospital in Portland to London
This should have ended with prince George, who is currently third on the throne after his father prince William and grandfather prince Charles.
The queen has made an exception in 2013 to extend the royal titles to the brothers and sisters of George, the princess Charlotte and prince Louis.
Thus, although Archie may not be a prince for the moment, it could become so in the future.
When Charles becomes king, given the decree’s original made by king George VI, all of her grandchildren can be called prince or princess.
The couple recently left his functions at the royal
However, it is unlikely that the parents of Archie, Harry and Meghan, will want to pick up this title.
The duke and duchess of Sussex are officially withdrawn from the life as a member of the royal family.
The prince Edward has also decided to break with tradition and denied the opportunity to give her children the title of prince and princess.
When he married his wife, Sophie, the couple adopted the titles of earl and countess of Wessex.
They have also chosen to give their children the titles of the most modest of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
The duke and duchess of Sussex have officially resigned from their duties as royal earlier this month after a long battle between themselves, the british media and the royal family.
Meghan would be looking for roles as an actor, and has already landed a role of voice overs with Disney.
The couple has also launched its new non-profit organization Archewell.
They currently live in Los Angeles with Archie and settled, at least temporarily, in a mansion of $ 20 million in the region.
The move of Canada would be due to the fact of wanting to be closer to the mother of Meghan, Doria Ragland, while the pandemic coronavirus continues.