As Before, The daughters of Dr. March… The movies of the week







New week, new releases on VOD in France. And the outputs of interest will be many in the month of may, with the arrival of the new Pixar film, In Before, released just before the containment.

[Mis à jour le 4 mai 2020 à 9h55] Despite the closure of the cinema, ordered by the government in the framework of the containment of the country, the latest movies are available on VOD. Each week, we make the point on the output VOD provided. For the beginning of the month of may, for example, the animated film Pixar Before that offers a new life after its release in early march. It follows the journey of two young elves in search of their missing father in a contemporary world populated by fantastic creatures. The feature film is worn, in VF, by Thomas Solivérès and Pio Marmaï. Other film already available on VOD : Girls of Doctor March, a reinterpretation of the american novel by Greta Gerwig, who surrounded himself for the occasion, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. Forthcoming VOD this week, may 6 to be precise, A hidden Life of Terrence Malick, as well as The Vétos, comedy-drama campaign reach by Noémie Schmidt and Clovis Cornillac.

VOD how does it work ? In VOD (or video on demand), movies are available on various platforms for purchase or digital rental video on demand as Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Channel, VOD, MyTF1 VOD, Orange VOD, or even the Playstation Store. These platforms offer the purchase digital of those movies that you will possess, therefore, the leasing of these same movies in a variety of formats (SD, HD or even 4K), all for varying prices. And if you’re more the type to have your movies in the format disk in your library, you can find our article on DVD and Blu-ray at the moment.

The large output VOD of the month of may

The recent films already available on VOD :