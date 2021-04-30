As in heaven, Kourtney Kardashian happy with Travis Barker

It seems that the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is growing to the fullest, the evidence we see in the latest photographs that have shared the lovebirds in their respective profiles on Instagram, in fact, the one that has uploaded her, is right now one of the most liked of her profile.

As we know, a few days ago it was the birthday of the older sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan, and every person close in her circle congratulated her in her own way, so her confirmed partner, Travis Barker, did her thing, uploading a post that collected several photos and videos, which, by the way, were highly commented on, by fans of both American celebrities.

According to what we have observed in the aforementioned social network, the couple has spent a few days outside Los Angeles, this can be appreciated by the somewhat deserted photo environment, in this place has celebrated together Kourt’s birthday.

It’s no secret that the socialite is officially dating Travis Barker, drummer for the band Blink-182, and last Monday she made one more post about her incredible moments going on together.

The entrepreneur posed for a photograph sitting on her boyfriend’s arms dressed in a risky, tiny nude swimsuit and a cloth over her head, framed by a desert landscape, Travis Barker wore black shorts and sunglasses, and also, presumed her skin as a canvas of dozens of tattoos.

“Just like heaven” or “Simply, as in heaven” is the phrase with which Kourt has decided to headline the image, very explicit, by the way, that until now had not been encouraged to publish, with this kiss in public, the older sister of the “klan” leaves on the table that the relationship is super serious and that they are as hot as they seem.

Although there are strong rumors that this relationship is something that her ex-husband, Scott Disick, is not doing very well, this does not seem to take away the dream of the mother of her children.

It should be mentioned that the couple was staying at the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, renting two rooms here costs $12,000 a night, with this, we realize that neither the drummer nor the businessman skimps on expenses.

In this way, we can see them as together they go through some of the most impressive points in the United States and presume that their relationship is advancing quite quickly, first with the fact that Travis has already tattooed the name, Kourtney.

Now, as revealed on Instagram, a source said Travis loves Kourtney and makes every day special, something that was certainly no exception on her 42nd birthday when the least she did was fill her with white roses.

The band member Blink-182 published several photographs of her and reality show star “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” kissing passionately and showing romantic moments, as well as a video of her licking her thumb.

“I love you. You are a blessing to this world. Happy Birthday,” Barker wrote on Instagram on Sunday, along with a compilation of photos of them hanging out together.

“He is very interested in her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much she cares. She wants to spend all her time with her and constantly tells her how much she loves her,” the source said.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed their romance earlier this year and have since been inseparable and so far, have ensured that this courtship is more serious than it had initially mediatized.