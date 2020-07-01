As the label Neith Nyer is trying to rethink the mode of commitment

Transparent, ethical, multi-disciplinary, self-awareness : the brand sharp imagines new rituals and ways of doing in a way that is more just.

Francisco Terra, the brazilian creator behind the label of the avant-garde Neith Nyer, I was tired of it. Tired of a system that, in his own words, was driven by “the abuse, consumerism, the destruction of the environment, the injustices relating to gender, racism”. What makes the effort to make a capsule collection in the material and symbolic conditions that provide an ethical framework that is respectful, transparent and committed. Today, he says Inrockuptibles his desire to rethink the mode.

Specifically, in this collection ?

Francisco Terra – Neith Nyer is the release of a collection born from a desire to do things differently, to show the failures in the operation of the current fashion. One does not complain, but let’s try it in place of finding solutions. At the launch of a capsule of clothing that is recycled and adapted, in collaboration with a lot of artists : Palomo Spain, Florence Tetier (at the head of the magazine Novembereditor’s note) and many others. Next to this, we are launching a series of posters and objects related to the collection and made by local artists : ceramics Laure-Anne Chen or even a calendar with Clement Courgeon and Alice Gavin, for example. All the benefits of these 50 products sold will be donated to the House Chama, a brazilian organisation that has been fighting since 2007 for the rights of trans people in Brazil.

How is it different of its collections, as usual ?

It has always been a mark emphasizing the diversity. This is not new, but has never been really active in our approach. Here, for the first time, we put all our profits to a cause, we leave a little aside the aspect capitalist fashion to think of the loved ones. We are also working exclusively with the youth of the brand, to create a system of mutual support within the creative community that goes through this time a peak period.

What part of your activism is not visible, but “behind the scenes” ?

I got into it very recently. I’ve always been aware, but I can’t stand not, and I understood that this was not enough. I enter just in the first phase of the activist : the education, the recognition of their privileges and the questioning that accompanies it. All of these things will allow me to become the ally of these causes that touch me. I have read, I have documented, I have to go to more, to be able to hire me in the best way. Queer Zones Sam Bourcier is my bible at this time. Trade fairly with the founder of Casaz “Chama”, which to me is educating daily not only on gender differences, but, fundamentally, on issues related to race. The first step for a person with cis and not black, is to recognize your privileges, in order to better understand the pain of others. The confusion of being separated from the world for no reason earlier. I also started to help a little bit to the partnership at the administrative level. For the time being, I translate the texts, but I also want to grow within the association, and will have an important role in the support case that we have.

Can you tell Me more about the mentality, the mood that inspired this project ?

I would like to summarize this answer in a phrase that guided me through the process of creating this project : “We do not have the right to judge a person’s individuality, only one can judge for himself, to grow as a human being.”

Interview by Alice Pfeiffer