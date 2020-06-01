As we, Emilia Clarke has not digested the fate of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

While she is living her best life far from Westeros (“I have the impression to be output from a bunker”, she explains to about his or her years GoT) and throws himself on the boards london, in an adaptation of The Seagull Chekhov, the actress Emilia Clarke has not cut, during an interview with the Times UK, questions about the tragic fate reserved for the mother of dragons. The image of many fans, it has been rather nettled by the way that Dany is leaving the series.

“Yes, I got the punishment for it. I really had a lot of trouble to Daenerys, and yes, I was disgusted that Jon Snow has to suffer no consequence ! He came through with a murder – literally.”

Actually, the whole scenario is the fact that, Jon Snow hardly has the choice to kill his queen and he is treated as a hero cursed. It is not accessed any prestigious title, not really because he killed Dany (single cutworm application of the accounts and seen the way it became bloody after the death of Missandei, no one steps in his reasoning), but because, anyway, the Stark/Targaryen has never wanted power. His greatest wish – to leave beyond the Wall with his wolf, Ghost, is granted. As if the fact that it has leaked previously justified the leash, quiet, to live his life in the snow with his buddies the free People.

Remember that Daenerys also has seen green and not ripe, and saved a bunch of souls on his side, before ending up in Port-Réal. The pill has already been extremely hard to swallow, when she walked very suddenly in the footsteps of his father, becoming the Mad Queen in an episode as dramatic as inconsistent in the trajectory of this character, liberator of oppressed peoples. Moreover, in the image of many fans, Emilia Clarke think that season 8 would have deserved to “last a little longer.”