As well catalog the partners of RECORD on the legacy of The Volpe

The goodbye to the benches by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe it has caused commotion within the mexican soccer and all their relatives. Players and specialists have suffered the low of the Moustache of the helmsman, and our partners give your opinion on the up soon the now extécnico with blood argentina but mexican heart.

Carlos Ponce

“The forms. The blessed ways. Something that was patented in Selection, who forged a style of their own, and that coaches who came after you failed to keep. At club level, it is ironic that you have won so few titles, but the way you play your best versions is in the memory, it transpired, and that you should always be thankful”

José Ramón Fernández

“The legacy of The Volpe it is your style, the knowledge that few technicians have the mexican footballer, your style and the ball.”

David Medrano

“A school, as there are many technicians who openly have acknowledged that you are of the school Lavolpista, which is not easy in these times. In terms of moments of soccer, the Atlas champion Atlas runner-up and the Toluca of the 29 goals scored by Cardozo. Just ask most of the players who were with the argentine at some point, nearly all recognize his ability, although it is evident that his way of being generates that many will not recognize their merit.”

Ruben Rodriguez

“It is one of the best technicians that has seen the mexican soccer. I leave school on the pitch as outside of it, direct and controversial. And in the field: creative, risky, courageous and orderly. Without a doubt its style and form has been the best thing that has seen the mexican soccer

Probably an asterisk see your career its form and treatment, which were never the best, his way of addressing and so on developed pride”.

Luis Garcia

“The legacy of Ricardo, I think it has to do with the having established in the school, have established a label and style that stayed for decades. When you fundamentas a school and a form of ball play and more people start to imitate it, is not a minor issue. Very few coaches in the history of our country have managed to establish a style. And this style not only established him in the clubs he led, but what permeated National team, climbed his philosophy and led him to moments worthy and honorable in the Confederations and the World cup in Germany. And of course the theme of debuts, the amount of players that debuted, a guy who was used to having little talent and created, produced and caused by. With campuses flimsy ended up making them magnificent.”

Christian Martinoli

“The style of offensive game that he showed in almost all the years that he led. Fostered young people and always sought the limelight from the possession of the ball. When their teams were the “idea”, it was very attractive to see them play”.

David Faitelson

“To train players and coaches and give it a style and a conviction of their computers. For me, the Selection of the 2005 Confederations Cup is the one that has reached the level of football highest in the history of the Selections Mexican”.

Ignacio Suárez

“His legacy transcended borders, so much so that Guardiola, a technical reference and a legend in the history of football, appointment consistently to The Volpe, as a mandatory reference of your training as a technician, in terms of its projection of output by playing the ball

This international concern can’t brag about any mexican technical or formed in our country. Even Aguirre, who made his career in Europe.”

Luis Castillo

“There is no doubt that The Volpe has earned a place in the mexican soccer history, beyond the few titles that he won, his legacy is mostly a style of game that I don’t think something there is the current football which they call “The Volpismo”, personality and ways of conduct are questionable, but you remove a large mexican soccer”.

Alberto Bernard

“Leaves a school, a detail that hurts the opponents, their “ways” that led to the selection to places that we never thought. His grumpiness divided the grandstand. The “as” was on top of the titles. Put the play well to the fierce criticism”