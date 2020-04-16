Ascenso MX: Atlante move to Mexico City to be able to play in the Liga MX

With the abolition of the climbing sport from the League of Ascenso MX, the Foals of Iron of the Atlas, historical club of Mexican Soccer, would be interested in occupying one of the two vacancies in the project of expansion of the Liga MX in the maximum circuit.

The Liga MX aims to have up to 20 teams in the next few seasons, and due to the Stadium Andrés Quintana Roo does not comply with the seating for the accreditation First Divisionthe Atlas could move the new account to the City of Mexico, where they played for many years before moving to Cancun in 2007.

Read also: Liga MX: Equipment for the Ascent MX is not certified What they missed to be able to ascend?

Was Jose Antonio Garcia, former owner of the club azulgrana, who ensured that the Foals of Iron will return to the City of Mexico to be a team of “first”.

Welcome Atlas to the CD Mexico

Not by sporting merits ,but by the circumstances of the disappearance of the league of ascent .

GIFT OF THE 104 ANNIVERSARY

Sure soon it will be official https://t.co/F6HUZeELT0 — José Antonio García (@jagrfutbol)

April 16, 2020





“Welcome to Atlantis to the CD Mexico. Not by sporting merits ,but by the circumstances of the disappearance of the league of ascent .GIFT OF THE 104 ANNIVERSARY. Insurance soon to be official”tweeted Garcia.

In addition, the Colts released an official statement in which make very clear its intentions to be a member of the Liga MX as soon as possible.

“Atlantis has the firm intention to collaborate in this moment with the development and the consolidation of the League of Ascenso MX, without losing sight of the fundamental objective that is to be a member of the Liga MX as soon as possible,” reads the statement from the club.