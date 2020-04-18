Ascenso MX soccer: Mexico eliminates the ascent and descent before the economic crisis of the Second Division | Sports

The players in the club Alebrijes of Oaxaca celebrated the last championship of the Second Division in Mexico. Getty Images

The football of Mexico has become extinct, the rise and decline of sports. The measure, in addition to restrict a competitive principle for the next five seasons, will hit the players who are currently playing in the Second Division. The decision was motivated, according to Enrique Bonilla, president of the League, by the economic instability faced by the clubs. The health emergency of the covid-19 has been the coup de grace to devalue the competition. The Mexican Association of Professional Footballers has been pointed out that the decision “reflects why there is a real growth sport in the mexican soccer”.

The runrún to suspend the ascent and descent in Mexico has a couple of years of discussion. The clubs that supported the decision sought to shield their investments in the First Division. In march 2018, the executives eliminated the decline for two years and allowed the team that finished last during the tournament shorts she could make a kind of a fine of six million dollars. But the measure then left the door to climb the then 16 clubs. The discussion about deleting the sports merit in the Second rose tone this year. The crisis of the coronavirus, stopped in his tracks football in Mexico the second week of march, has motivated the owners to suspend the current season in Second and to rescue economically to 12 teams.

Henry Bonilla, who heads the Liga MX, has said that in the last few seasons the attendance per match in the Second Division was 5,000 fans and that “several of the clubs are near bankrupt”. The clubs have, he added, that cover an annual deficit of 25 million pesos (a little over a million dollars). The teams will resort to an emergency fund of your own division to which each institution will receive 20 million annually for the next five years, as part of the contingency fund of the division, and there will be a support of 60 million for each one. Bonilla has proposed to the owners of the Second-rate teams to discuss the guidelines for a new competition, without promotion and with a vocation training of players. That, according to accuse the players of Second, it will not be attractive to investors and less in the face of imminent global financial crisis.

In the last week, after the discussions of the leaders of the mexican soccer, was raised to replace the Second Division by a competition of juveniles of a maximum of 23 years. That would mean that more than 230 players would be left in limbo. However, the message of Bonilla did not address that point. The uncertainty in the last unleashed the fury of the players and moved it to their social networks. “And what if you finished the Liga MX and the to pay more money to stay with the championship? Will I be able to?”, reproached Darío Carreño, footballer of Deer. “They treat us like trash to the bottom,” said Alejandro Vela, brother of the former player of Real, Carlos Vela. “I felt that I lacked the respect as an athlete. They took advantage of this situation [la crisis sanitaria]”, he added. The guild of players replied to a message failing the action: from the Second players to those who play in Europe, as Charlyn Corral and Hector Herrera of Atletico Madrid.

“As is the situation don’t think I can play football, unless you leave the country. I don’t think that is the choice of many. We are concerned and disappointed. This does not happen on any side of the world. The managers only care about their interests”, this journal Sergio Terán, a footballer of 27 years playing at Correcaminos, in the north of Mexico. “From our homes, without raising the voice, without going as far as the Federation is very complicated,” he adds.

“The players who come into the requirements of the “new League” ready to play just for the money, because development, competition, ambition to win, look for the sporting glory simply does not exist,” wrote Alejandro Vela. A year ago, in the Second Division, all looked good with Diego Maradona leading the Dorados of Sinaloa, and raising the sales ticket offices in the stadiums. The competition also became a oasis for several cities hit by violence in Mexico, such as the Correcaminos in Ciudad Victoria (Tamaulipas) or the Braves of Ciudad Juarez, at the time. The leaders mexicans have buried a key ingredient of competitiveness.