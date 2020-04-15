Ascent MX, a category that was unsustainable

The sporting break by the outbreak of coronavirus gave the final blow to the League of Ascent after 26 years of the foundation of their model ended up being unsustainable.

The “Silver League” already was dying from before the ravages millionaires in the Covid-19 in the world, therefore the impact of the pandemic was threatening to the entity who yesterday admitted the process of assessment towards a League of Development.

The danger of disappearing was dormant from that started the year with 12 teams, the crisis over the red numbers of most of the clubs were estimated at losses of up to 40 million pesos per year.

In addition to earning the promotion on the pitch, the teams were faced with the process of “certification”, that none of them have (real Estate type, with a seating capacity of more than 20 thousand people, infrastructure for youth categories and women’s), in addition to finance healthy and transparent.

For example, from 2018 the Miners spent 40 million pesos to the remodeling of their stadium.

Other factors that end up killing the Ascent MX are the poor attendances in phase regular: five thousand (135 people per day, after eight contested in the tournament, income little help in the face of poverty in the transmission rights that hardly exceed five million pesos.

There is No future.

