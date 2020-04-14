Ascent MX decides to terminate the Decommissioning 2020

The Clausura 2020 the Ascent MX, suspended by the pandemic COVID-19was terminated today, in working meeting between the owners of clubs in the circuit and the president of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla.

This proposal will be passed over to the extraordinary assembly the circuit for it to be official, in accordance with the statutes governing the Liga MX, which depends on the Ascent MX.

And although in the extraordinary assembly is not talked about a champion of the current tournament, the negotiations themselves pointed to the possible extinction of which, in practice, constitutes the second division of mexican soccer.

The conclusion of the Clausura tournament of the Ascent MX was by seven votes in favour and five against, and in these last it was the policy of Mineros de Zacatecasthat is a leader in the general classification.

Supported Miners: Correcaminos UATsecond place in the classification; Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara (fifth), Deer Merida (seventh) and Cimarrones de Sonora (ninth).

Voted Alebrijes of Oaxaca, Coffee growers of Chiapas, rod holder Zacatepec, Dorados de Sinaloa, Crab Brava Tampico Madero, Colts of Atlante and Bulls of Calaya.

At the time of the suspension of the Clausura Tournament 2020 on the Ascent MX had been played eight days and were pending three.

The classification was marching with Miners in first place with 22 points, followed by Roadrunner (18), Celaya (15), Zacatepec (14), Lions, Black (14), Tampico Madero (13), Merida (13), Atlante (12), Maroon (9), Oaxaca (6), Golden (5) and Chiapas (3).

These clubs could go down in history as the last, which formed the Ascent MX, which for years was known as the second division of the mexican soccerbecause now the Liga MX wants to set the d-league with teams composed of players 23 years of age.

With information from Notimex