Ascent MX disappears. So was its decline to the death sentence

After 15 years of constant changes in the Firstcreated in 1994, the Assembly of the First Division restructured the second category in 2009, first calling it League of Climb, and then Climb MXbut with all the name changes, the project was never consolidated, as it had to.

The League of Ascent, was born in 2009 with the participation of clubs such as Tijuana, Dorados and Leon, among others, seek to reach the Maximum Circuit. Interestingly, at that time clubs like Pumas Morelos and Cruz Azul Hidalgo still had the right to reach First, while other subsidiaries as Tigers B or Partner Eagle simply disappeared.

Throughout the decade the Ascent has suffered much to sustain a base of competitors. To the extent that it strengthened the measures required by the First Division to ascend, the less clubs could meet those objectives.

José Antonio García, former president of the Atlantean that fell in 2008, he criticized that the binder of fees and charges of the Mexican Football Federation that gradually ended with the dreams of many owners of clubs.

“Due to the demand from the notebook of charges, I wonder why not is certified, the UdeG? Why not is certified Gold already spent in the First Division? The Stadium, Zacatepec has 17 thousand spectators, the of Oaxaca has 17 thousand” the senator questioned.

“The Eibar in Spain, in the Basque Country, has 7 thousand spectators and it takes five years playing in First Division; there you play Barcelona, Real Madrid; it is not the capacity, the security, the terms and conditions, but what about the capacity? It is a selective justice”.

18 CLUBS IN 2016 TO ONLY 12 IN 2020

Year-on-year, clubs who came to the Division of Silver were disappearing. Example of this were Pumas Morelos, ceased to be relevant for policy, and finally descended to the Second Division (Premier League) in 2013, when it became Delfines del Carmen.

“She’s been choked, I do not doubt that suddenly turned into people that created problems, but there have always been leagues with teams rich and the poor” added Garcia.

The Liga MX has requested from 2018 that clubs in the Ascent MX have a certification that is, among other measures, in having a stadium with capacity for 20 thousand attendees to a minimum, as well as economic stability that would be endorsed by the consultant Ernest&Young.

Another big problems that confronted this division was able to hold the projects from a point of view economic. The most increasing was the of the Potros UAEMthat from before you start the Decommissioning 2020 decided to step aside and not participate in the tournament. Example of this were also the Scorpions of Durango in 2011, or the Indians of Juárez City.

The number of clubs has varied over the decade, however, the most significant change came between the Opening year 2016, when there were 18 clubs and this Closing 2020, which was reduced to only 12.

At that time they were leaving the League clubs as the Loros de Colima, Coras Tepic, Bats of los Mochis, among others, which have disappeared in other years, or changed their headquarters.

‘WHO MAY HAVE AN INTEREST?’

With the disappearance of the ascent and descent in this 2020, and the creation of a League of Developmentseveral characters of the game of football have spoken out against it. Such is the case of Rafael Lebrija, president of the First Division.

“I want to see what interest you can have a young man who is working in the Division that they are going to create, I don’t know how you’re going to call; what interest is going to be a young man when really you are not going to ascend the team to which it belongs,” said Lebrija to Mediotiempo.