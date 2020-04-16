Ascent MX: Ismael Valadéz compares the mexican soccer with a “Dictatorship”

With the imminent demise of the Ascent MX in the midst of the pandemic Coronavirus (Covid-19), Ismael Valadézplayer of the Leones Negros of UDG he was against the decision of the club owners catalogue the situation as a “dictuadura”.

“In the 2020 we are living in a dictatorship of mexican soccer. I’ve been 19 years in this world (of football), and almost always it’s the same, everything comes in the same line. Have spoken with some, who offered them to the First Division for another tournament, it is my way of seeing it, and they changed the vote”, expressed in an interview for W Sports.

“Now, unfortunately, at the time that the presidents make a vote and are a majority to cancel the whole, it is even more difficult to battle with that. We as a partnership or as a guild we can fight, but if we win, so that there is ascent and descent, the presidents have already declared themselves insolvent in order to live one more year in the division, no longer have the resources”, he added.

Finally, Valadéz it was hard to mention that is taking care of the equipment Liga MX with problems-percentage-and therefore voted to eliminate the ascent and descent.