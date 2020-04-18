Ascent MX, of a bi-national project with the united States to their disappearance 26 years after

May 30, 1994 was created the First, historical antecedent of the League of Ascent, a division that was comprised of 14 teams and had as one of its objectives, to seek their expansion into the united States, but Concacaf did not let the tournament will be played in two countries.

2 Related

“The original project was for the The first Division, but it was decided that out in the Firstbut Concacaf said it had to be a national championship mexican and not left. After yes what is allowed with the MLS, because it plays in the united States and Canada, ” he said to ESPN DigitalJosé Antonio García, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation at the time.

In the foundation of the Firstnow the disappeared Ascent MXwas looking for that two teams from the united States will be added to the project, and these were The Angels Sauce and the Black Hawks. It was 1994, the year that entered into force the Free Trade agreement between Mexico, the united States and Canada, so it was expected that the opening of the borders.

“I was in TLC, and those that would not were Chuck Blazer and Jack Warnerof the Concacaf back then, because they were stealing what later came to convert in the Gold Cup and the Champions League in Concacaf,” added the expropietario of the Atlas.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

In the foundation of the Firstthat disappears 26 years later, he was Jorge Ortiz, owner of Irapuato, and that was as president of the division, José Murillo Karam of the Pachuca as vice-president, Alejandro de la Vega de Coras, William Buddy of Zacatepec and Ruben Zepeda of San Luis as part of the council of the prelude to the First Division, paradoxically, some of the teams that represent the same cities now voted against it to continue the silver category.

In its beginnings, the First promising higher revenues than the Second Division and the Premier League, in addition to that ensured all parties were going to be nationally televised. Five decades and a year later, the First Division looks for expansion into the united States and vote in favor of that because there is no space for the Ascent MX.