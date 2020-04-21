Ascent MX receives support from Argentina; they ask help of the FIFA

Editorial Mediotiempo

The president of the Argentine Footballers Union, Sergio Marchilearned of the situation they are going through the players of the Ascent MX and will take the liberty of sending a written notice to the FIFA and to the FIFpro to consider the case and they return the work to the players of that categoryin view of the possibility that it will disappear to become a League of Development.

“You will be directed to the president of Fifpro, which is the trade union at the global level. To intercede, to generate a formal complaint within the scope of the FIFA” said the leader.

“Here, the greatest responsibility is in the leadership of the mexican soccer. The leadership at the continental level (Concacaf) can not allow this situation, and obviously the FIFA president cannot allow such an outrage to the players”.

Marchi was greatly upset by the decision taken by the directors of mexican soccer to eradicate the descent and the ascent to the Liga MX.

“This is a violation, a submissiveness to the individual and collective rights of the playersof the workers, it seems to me really horrible”.

By now, that the General Assembly of the Mexican Soccer federation make your vote for the official or not the disappearance of the Ascent MXthat , in case of be forgotten, will become a League of Development.