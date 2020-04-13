Ascent MX: Two clubs are opposed to resume the Decommissioning 2020 from Playoffs

The Ascent MXthe division of Silver in Mexicoplans to follow the example of the smaller Divisions of Mexico, such as The Premier League and the Third Division and resume the Closing 2020 since the phase of Liguilla, however, there are two teams that oppose this.

According to Luis Castillo, contributor of Record, Atlantean and Maroons are the teams that would be denying the extent of the Group directly.

Atlas, with 12 points, is in the eighth position and would not be enough in a Group, the main reason why she refuses to this measure.

Maroons, with 9 units, is a ladder below and implemented such a possibility, would be out of the fight for the title so they are not in favor.

Some teams in the bottom of the Table, would not oppose such a measure and would agree to restart from The League.

If so, it would be this way:

Correcaminos vs Deer

Celaya vs TM Football Club

Zacatepec vs Leones Negros

*Miners would go direct to the semi-finals to be a leader.