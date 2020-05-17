Ashley Benson already recasée : who is the rapper G-Eazy, his new companion ?

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have put an end to their relationship after a year of marriage. If the dummy takes the time to rebuild with his friends, the former star of the series Pretty Little Liars has been seen kissing the rapper G-Eazy. The beginning of a new love story ?

After having lived through a relationship of two years, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are separated ! According to a source from us magazine Peopletheir relationship would come to an end, and the two young women would always be in good term. However, it would seem that Ashley Benson is already recasée ! In effect, the actress was spotted on may 13, 2020, in the company of rapper G-Eazy during an outing in the streets of Los Angeles. If their relationship is just beginning, a source of the american magazine Us Weekly has already entrusted to us : “They hang out together and see, but this is not serious.“

At just 30 years old, G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum his real name) has multiple hats ! Rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, he has produced many mixtapes and many EP before recording a real album in the studio. Elected as the artist to watch by MTV in 2014, G-Eazy has gained notoriety thanks to its title I Mean Itin a duet with the singer Remo. Since, the rapper has worked on titles with Britney Spears, Chris Brown, ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, Tyga, or, Charlie Puth ! Side of feeling, before going as a couple, with the former star of the series Pretty Little LiarsG-Eazy has attended for a year and a half, the american singer Halsey.

Think Cara Delevingne’s new relationship with Ashley Benson ?

If Ashley Benson has turned the page on his marriage with model Cara Delevingne, this last is not long memory for old mistakes and even him provided support, while the fans accuse him of having forgotten too quickly. In a story posted on his account Instagram, the british model has posted : “More than ever, it is more important to spread love and not hate. To all those who prey on Ashley Benson, I beg you to stop. You do not know the truth, only she and I, and it is the way it should be.“

