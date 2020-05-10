Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are they really betrothed ? You have the answer

Last July 8th, people have thought hard as iron that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were betrothed in secret. According to the revelations unveiled by the magazine Peoplethe two young women would have taken this great step to Saint-Tropez during their vacation in the south of France. A nice time they would have celebrated in the restaurant GiOiA belonging to Jean-Roch before going in the club of the businessman, the VIP Room. Seen with rings a few days later, the lovebirds have not failed to frighten the Canvas. And yet, according to new information gathered by Us Weekly, the actress and top-model are not yet on the road to marriage.

Unfortunately for those who believed, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are not brides. In any case, this is what affirms a source quizzed by the tabloid american. In reality, the two lovebirds are just met to be together. “They are crazy in love to one another. Everything is going well between them. All their friends get along very well. They have never been as happy. Their relationship is really healthy” has assigned the informant to the media. So please be patient. In the rest of the news people, know that the relatives of Camila Cabello are worried because they think that Shawn Mendes is unable to engage in a lasting relationship.