Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are “TikTok the Kardashians” during the quarantine coronavirus

While we settle in for weeks of isolation essential, the question becomes: who put you in quarantine? For the actors Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, the choice was simple. The two celebrities are making the most of their downtime during the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Here is a way in which they have fun, which means strangely keep up with the Kardashian.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are a couple

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attend the parade BOSS on 23 February 2020 in Milan, Italy. | Vittorio Zunino Celotto / . for Hugo Boss

Before entering in what they do, here is a reminder: Delevingne (left) is a british actor who made his debut as a model in adolescence. She has appeared in films such as Paper Towns, Valeriana and the city of a thousand planets, and Suicide Squad, and has played in the series Amazon Prime Carnival Row.

Benson, meanwhile, is best known for his leading role in the drama mysterious for teenagers Pretty Little Liars. She made her television debut in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. She has also appeared in films such as Spring Breakers and Her Smell, the latter where she met Delevingne. They have been going out since 2018.

Benson has recently joined TikTok

Even before a national emergency is declared in the United States, Benson, the young celebrity warned about the social media, was entered in TikTok. She has hung out with his buddy, PLL, Shay Mitchell, and the two did a dance together. Benson has also “reversed the trend” with his co-star in Spring Breakers, Vanessa Hudgens.

While TikTok can be fun to bind people, it also works as a good activity solo. Maybe that is why, at the beginning of march 2020, Benson began to publish TikTok Duets of his words to the moments of the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Delevingne is featured in a new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that Benson has made

It is fun to see Benson pretend to be Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and more. But it is even more fun when it involves Delevingne to the action. And now that they have so much time to spend together on the inside, we have the feeling that we will see more.

In the video above, Benson is Kourtney Kardashian, vying with her ex, Scott Disick. During this time, Delevingne plays the role of Disick. This is stupid, of course. Delevingne really captures the essence of Disick.

Benson has made another with more friends

Delevingne and Benson do not seem to fall behind socially the two. On march 17, 2020, Benson has shared another TikTok, the latter presenting the dialogue of Rupaul’s Drag Race. With Delevingne, the model Kaia Gerber and actor Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) are also in the video.

Join the four of them seems to be the actor Margaret Qualley (He was once in Hollywood), which is seen in another video posted by Benson. Despite everything that happens, this group of celebrities spend a good time to spend time and create content.