Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the video that will make you laugh

Some time ago, Ashley Benson was an adorable declaration of love for Cara Delevingne, who has melted the internet users. In a relationship for over a year now, the two young women know how to keep their cozy little nest secret, but each to their show together, either on the web or at events publicized in the media, creates a riot with the fans ! These latter are, moreover, necessarily love the recent video posted by the couple. At home, in their living room, like many people, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have tried the application TikTok and have returned to a scene that has become a cult of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disickthat they had already been able to see in The Incredible Family Kardashian…

There is a scene during which the father of Mason, Reign and Penelope asks his ex if they are in good terms after a quarrel, and where Kourtney Kardashian is responding with a sentence, slightly odd in him quoting the alphabet. In the video that was unveiled Ashley Benson on Instagram, it plays the role of the eldest Kardashian while Cara Delevingne plays Scott Disick. The result is downright hilarious as the two young women returned to the scene word for word and gave it their all in the interpretation ! Anything to brighten the day of all the world. Hope that the couple we will be offering new videos TikTok in the coming weeks… In any case, this imitation should certainly be laughed Scott Disick and his example, moreover, in speaking of Kourtney Kardashian, can you guess what kind of cosmetic surgery she and other stars have succumbed to ?