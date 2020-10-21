ASHLEY BENSON CHANGES HAIR COLOR: AN ORANGE BALAYAGE THAT LIGHTS UP AUTUMN

In a completely unexpected move, Ashley Benson showed off her new hair color on Instagram, something she has never really tried before.

Always blonde, with some forays into brown, the actress usually plays with the cut, alternating the bob with long mermaid extensions, but she never went crazy with the color. At least until now!

Perhaps inspired by the fall leaf color, Ashley colored her hair a strawberry auburn blonde at the top, while the lengths are a blazing orange (probably extensions).

It may be light, but this sweeping / paneling is a great way to immerse your hair in warm autumnal tones and especially to be noticed even in the darkest days.

In short, we love this unpredictable header of the gorgeous 30-year-old.

Oh, by the way, is there a wedding in the future of Ashley Benson and new boyfriend G-Eazy?

This is what we are wondering after the couple was photographed leaving a supermarket because in the image we see a suspicious ring on the actress’s finger.