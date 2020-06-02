Ashley Benson close to G-Eazy but still in love with Cara Delevingne ? This index, which sows doubt

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are officially separated. The actress of the series Pretty Little Liars and the international modeling have decided to put an end to their relationship, which began in April 2018. A huge disappointment for their fans, who have had a lot of difficulty accepting this decision, however well-reasoned. Since, Ashley Benson would have even turned the page in the arms of rapper G-Eazy, with whom she has worked recently. And while rumours have been circulating after they exchanged a kiss in the street in Los Angeles, it may well be that the young woman still thinks of her ex…

you can tell it’s not right. but who am I to judge? I’m not a judge so here … she who lives her life as if she has fallen in love with G-eazy as if she is alone. it is your decision and happiness. If you have fallen in love with another person well because of it that usually pic.twitter.com/mXTPqm5rH5 — Aitana Manrique (@aitana_manrique) May 30, 2020

May 29, 2020, Ashley Benson, which caused hysteria from fans by posing nude on Instagram, was photographed leaving the home of G-Eazy with a large shirt. After the Daily Mailit could be his new companion… Error ! According to several people who have carried out the investigation, the garment would be, in reality, Cara Delevingne, as a photo proves it. Then, the interpreter of Hanna Marin would she have still feelings for the top-model ? His reconciliation with the musician, would it not be as purely friendly ? The doubts are allowed after this new revelation.