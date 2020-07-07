Ashley Benson definitely discount his history with Cara Delevingne ? There is evidence of

Many users are not happy to hear that Ashley Benson is now in a relationship with G-Eazy after his break-up with Cara Delevingne. However, in fact, it will be necessary to do, there was no evidence to suggest that the two young women could be together again in the future… both have turned the page, but the old actress Pretty Little Liars has jumped a little more before making an important decision. The story to completely change the chapter and begin a new life away from his ex Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson has decided to purchase a new home in Los Angeles, in the neighborhood of Loz Feliz.

After his break-up with Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson has had to find a new residence and has not had the smallest. The house of the actress, which cost him 4.5 million dollars, 4 825 square feet and has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. What is the place to welcome the guests of Ashley Benson ! Precisely, the young man was seen returning to her new home with her boyfriend G-Eazy as you can see ONLY HERE. Then, the rapper will live there soon in the house of his girlfriend ? Maybe, who knows… In any case, if Ashley Benson going ahead, Cara Delevingne it seems that she is not prepared to find love since his break.