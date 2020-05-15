Ashley Benson forget Cara Delevingne in the arms of a rapper

Ashley Benson was spotted on Thursday by kissing the rapper G-Eazy.

A few weeks after his break-up with Cara Delevingne, which occurred after about two years of relationship, Ashley Benson went on to something else. Thursday may 14, 2020, the actress 30 years has been spotted in his car in Los Angeles with rapper G-Eazy, also aged 30 years. The duo was filmed kissing after recovering from the food to go. The images have been published by the “Daily Mail“.

Ashley Benson confirms G-Eazy ‘fling’ https://t.co/yfpjDnK3Lv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 15, 2020

In recent days, rumors had reported a merger between the actress and the producer, who spend a lot of time together. According to relatives, who are entrusted to “People“it would be nothing else “for the time being that of a fad” for the former star of “Pretty Little Lies” who “is recovering from a rupture.”

Cara to the rescue

Since its separation with Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson is more followed for the lesser of its facts and gestures. A complicated situation that has pushed her ex to intervene on the social networks. On Thursday, Cara Delevingne has encouraged viewers to empathize. “It is very important, now more than ever, to spread love, not hate. All the people who are picking on @ashleybenson please, stop. You do not know the truth, we are the only one to know it and it is exactly as it should be,” she wrote.

Cara Delevingne takes the defense of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after their break the may 14, 2020 © Instagram

Has to read also : Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, love groomed in Milan