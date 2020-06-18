Ashley Benson in a relationship with G-Eazy ? This detail confirms the rumors ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kim Lee
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are now more than friends. Leave Cara Delevingne, the actress no longer hides his love for the rapper. The proof is in the photo !

Ashley Benson has already forgotten about Cara Delevingne ! If it has never been expressed in its break with the model, the former star of the series Pretty Little Liars really turn the page.

In fact, the young man of 30 years, has found love in the arms of G-Eazy. More rumors of romance had made its appearance, leaving users in doubt. Today, we can almost confirm !

A sign of affection that says a lot!!

At the end of last week, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were seen in Los Angeles, while they were shopping. And surprise, the actress and the rapper walked hand-in-hand. The photos were revealed by Mail Online before you make the trip around the world.

Therefore, there is no doubt, the two lovebirds are a couple. A situation that does not seem to be unanimous !

Some users have shared their misunderstanding on Twitter highlighting the infidelity of the young in the past. That would have damaged his ex, the singer Halsey, several times.

It is expected the formalization of Ashley Benson and G-Eazy !



